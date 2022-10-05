Search icon
Mask not mandatory in Delhi now, here's what health experts say

No fine for not wearing mask in Delhi: Experts have mixed opinions on the lifting of mask mandate in the capital.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 05, 2022, 05:29 PM IST

Mask not mandatory in Delhi now (file photo)

As the capital continues to report fresh COVID-19 cases below 100 for quite some time now, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to lift the mask mandate. Now there will be no fine (Rs 500) levied for not wearing masks in public places. A notification revoking the Rs 500 fine on not wearing masks is expected to be issued by the health department soon.

Hospitals in the national capital are seeing mild Covid cases with most of the patients getting cured just through OPD consultation, while the hospitalisation rate is low even among the co-morbid patients.

After this decision, health experts reacted to it with some saying the government could have waited for two months for the festive season to end, while others said people should voluntarily be allowed to discipline themselves.

Health experts on the end of the mask mandate

Dr Vikas Maurya, Fortis Hospital 

Dr Vikas Maurya, director and HOD of Pulmonology at Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh, said there are no new patients having severe Covid getting admitted. However, he said it is yet to be seen whether this trend continues in winter, since respiratory infections with viral illnesses increase during such weather conditions.

"It is expected that there will be an increase in all respiratory viral infections including Covid, flu, swine flu and others during winters," he said.

He advised that people who are at high risk like elderly, those with comorbidities should take precautions and use masks during this festive season and avoid going in crowded places or travelling long without mask.

"It is because apart from Covid, other respiratory viruses like flu, swine flu are also affecting people and can cause severe infections requiring admissions," he stressed.

Dr Sumit Ray, Holy Family Hospital

Dr Sumit Ray, head of the critical care department at Holy Family Hospital, said the hospital has not had a single Covid-related death in the past four months.

"We have had hospitalisations mainly because of stress and anxiety and some have required oxygen but no one has required prolonged ventilatory support. In fact, we have had more severe cases of swine flu as compared to COVID-19 with quite a few requiring ventilator," he said.

"People have been doubly vaccinated and some have taken precaution doses as well. So they are well-protected against infection. We have to keep an eye on the things as the things go," he added.

"We are having a lot of viral infections like H1N1, influenza and some undiagnosed respiratory illnesses. If other viral infections are happening, it means that mask mandate is anyways not being adhered to," Ray stressed.

Dr Vivek Nangia, Max Super Speciality Hospital

Dr Vivek Nangia, Principal Director and Head-Pulmonology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket said the US has declared itself Covid-free and even in healthcare settings they have done away with wearing of masks.

"Even though the government might have withdrawn it, but we must maintain self-discipline and continue wearing masks not because of Covid but also protect ourselves from influenza and environmental pollution, which will be there in the next few days. The number of Covid cases per day is low and the wearing of masks has to come within us," he added.

Dr Jugal Kishore, Safdarjung Hospital

Amid the chorus for self-discipline, Dr Jugal Kishore, head of Community Medicine at Safdarjung Hospital, said the authorities could have waited till New Year to lift the mask mandate.

"We could have delayed this provision for another two months because of the festive season. We already know that people are not wearing masks but still with some sort of sanctions, there was some sort of fear among people. He said that Covid transmission is still there with people travelling across borders.

(With inputs from PTI)  

