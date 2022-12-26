Search icon
Delhi school teachers to be deployed at IGI Airport during winter vacation, here's why

Delhi government schools will remain closed in Delhi from January 1 to January 15 for winter vacation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 09:44 PM IST

As covid fear is looming in India after a fresh spike in China, testing of passengers has been started at several airports in the country. However, no case of Omicron sub-variant BF.7 of the coronavirus has been detected in the national capital so far.

But to ensure people follow COVID-appropriate protocols at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, several Delhi government school teachers during the coming winter vacation will be deployed.

The order has been issued by the District Magistrate (West) on behalf of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). At least 85 teachers of various government schools of Delhi will be on duty from December 31 to January 15, the order said.

Winter vacation in Delhi schools

Government schools will remain closed in Delhi from January 1 to January 15 for winter vacation. Delhi authorities on Monday began physically visiting all government hospitals in the city to ascertain their preparedness to deal with any eventuality in view of the surge in Covid cases in some countries.

READ | COVID-19: Shops, restaurants, factories, offices shut, BF7 cripples China's economy

The new Omicron sub-variant BF.7 is causing a surge in cases in some countries, especially in China. Last week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said no case of the new sub-variant is detected in Delhi so far and that his government was fully geared to tackle any eventuality.

(With inputs from PTI)

