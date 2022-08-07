Delhi's Covid positivity rate jumps to nearly 15 per cent, highest since January 22

File photo: PTI

Delhi has reported 2,423 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths and 1,725 recoveries in the past 24 hours, the health department said on Sunday. The positivity rate in the national capital has jumped to 14.97% which is the highest since January 22.

On January 22, the positivity rate stood at 16.4 per cent. This is the fifth consecutive day when the daily case count has remained above 2,000. The positivity rate has remained above 10 per cent for seven straight days.

The fresh cases on Sunday came out of 16,186 COVID-19 tests conducted the previous day, the health department bulletin stated. Delhi on Saturday recorded 2,311 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 13.84 per cent and one fatality.

On Friday, it logged 2,419 cases with a positivity rate of 12.95 per cent, while two people died due to the disease. On Thursday, the city saw 2,202 cases with a positivity rate of 11.84 per cent and four deaths.

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 2,073 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 11.64 per cent and five fatalities. Wednesday's death toll was the highest since June 25, when six people succumbed to the disease.

