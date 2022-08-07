Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeDelhi

Delhi's Covid positivity rate jumps to nearly 15 per cent, highest since January 22

Delhi has reported 2,423 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths and 1,725 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 09:15 PM IST

Delhi's Covid positivity rate jumps to nearly 15 per cent, highest since January 22
File photo: PTI

Delhi has reported 2,423 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths and 1,725 recoveries in the past 24 hours, the health department said on Sunday. The positivity rate in the national capital has jumped to 14.97% which is the highest since January 22.

On January 22, the positivity rate stood at 16.4 per cent. This is the fifth consecutive day when the daily case count has remained above 2,000. The positivity rate has remained above 10 per cent for seven straight days.

The fresh cases on Sunday came out of 16,186 COVID-19 tests conducted the previous day, the health department bulletin stated. Delhi on Saturday recorded 2,311 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 13.84 per cent and one fatality.

On Friday, it logged 2,419 cases with a positivity rate of 12.95 per cent, while two people died due to the disease. On Thursday, the city saw 2,202 cases with a positivity rate of 11.84 per cent and four deaths.

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 2,073 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 11.64 per cent and five fatalities. Wednesday's death toll was the highest since June 25, when six people succumbed to the disease.

READ | Meet Nallathamby Kalaiselvi, the first woman to lead India's top scientific body CSIR

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Viral video: Lightning strikes clock tower in Mecca, here's what happened next
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.