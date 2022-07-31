Search icon
Delhi’s Covid positivity rate crosses 9 percent as capital records over 1,200 new cases

Covid update: Delhi has reported over 1000 new Covid cases for the fifth consecutive day on Sunday, July 31.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 10:30 PM IST

File photo

With 1,263 new COVID-19 cases being reported in the last 24 hours, Delhi's positivity rate has climbed to 9.35% The capital recorded 0 death and 984 recoveries during the same period. Currently, there are 
4,509 active cases in the national capital.

The positivity rate means the number of confirmed cases per 100 tests conducted. The daily count of coronavirus cases remained above the 1,000-mark for the fifth consecutive day, while the positivity rate in the city was above 5 per cent for the ninth day in a row.

On July 1, the capital reported 813 fresh Covid cases when it has a positivity of 5.30%. 

Delhi recorded 1,333 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the highest single-day rise in over a month, with a positivity rate of 8.39 per cent while three more people succumbed to the viral disease.

With the fresh infections, the Covid case tally in the national capital rose to 19,55,771 while the death toll stood at 26,311.

Delhi has reported a few cases of the BA.4 and the BA.5 sub-variants of Omicron, which are highly transmissible, but experts have asked people not to panic as these sub-variants do not cause severe infection.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

