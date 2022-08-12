Search icon
Covid 4th wave in Delhi? 2,136 fresh cases reported in capital in last 24 hours

As many as 5,676 patients are in home isolation in the national capital while 531 patients are admitted to hospitals.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 10:54 PM IST

The national capital reported 2,136 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours with a case positivity rate of 15.02 per cent, according to a bulletin by the Delhi Health Department on Friday. There are currently 8,343 active COVID cases in the national capital.

According to the Ministry, there have been 2,623 recoveries and 10 Covid deaths in the national capital in the past 24 hours.

As many as 6,583 people were vaccinated in the city out of which 252 people were jabbed with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while 827 people were inoculated with the second dose.

According to the department, 5,504 elderly people received the precaution dose during this period while 68 youths between 15 to 17 years of age group were jabbed in the last 24 hours.

As many as 5,676 patients are in home isolation in the national capital while 531 patients are admitted to hospitals.

Meanwhile, India recorded 16,561 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

India`s active caseload currently stands at 1,23,535 and accounts for 0.28 per cent of the total cases.

The recovery rate is currently at 98.53 per cent. As many as 18,053 recoveries from the infection were logged in the last 24 hours thereby increasing the total recoveries to 4,35,73,094.

India`s COVID-19 death toll has reached 5,26,928, the government data added. The daily positivity rate and weekly positivity rate stand at 5.44 per cent and 4.88 per cent, respectively.

As many as 3,04,189 COVID samples were tested during this period. 87.95 crore tests have been conducted in the country so far. Under the nationwide vaccination drive, 17,72,441 doses of COVID vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours. The cumulative vaccine doses administered till date rose to 207.47 crores, of which 93.71 are second doses while 11.63 crores are precaution doses.

India has now administered over 100 million precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines, the Union health ministry said.

