Covid 4th wave: Delhi sees drop in cases, reports 343 new infections in last 24 hrs

File photo

The national capital on Sunday witnessed a drop in COVID-19 cases logging 343 new infections in the last 24 hours, as per the health bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department.On Saturday, Delhi reported 405 new COVID-19 cases.

According to the bulletin, as many as 388 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries since the onset of the pandemic in the city to 18,81,096.

The active COVID cases in Delhi stand at 1,422. With zero death during the last 24 hours, the death toll remained in the city at 26,212. A total of 17,917 COVID samples were tested in the last 24 hours in the national capital.

As far as the vaccination is concerned, 31,073 beneficiaries were jabbed with COVID vaccines taking the total number of vaccine shots administered so far to 3,43,43,517. The COVID-19 cases in India have crossed the 4,000-mark for the second time in the past four days on Sunday, as the country logged 4,270 fresh infections in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

On Friday, after nearly three months, the daily tally of COVID-19 cases in India had crossed the 4,000-mark with the country recording 4,041 fresh infections.