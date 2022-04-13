Covid 4th wave: Delhi's daily positivity rate falls by 1% after touching record high of two months

Delhi, after reporting a positivity rate of 2.70 percent on Monday, the highest in the last two months, witnessed a 1% drop in the daily positivity rate. On April 12, 202 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Delhi and 1 person died of the disease. The positivity rate was recorded at 1.71%.

In the last 24 hours, 114 patients were discharged and 11,822 people were tested for the virus. There are a total of 688 active cases of Covid-19 in Delhi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday also said that his government is keeping a close watch on the Covid situation in the capital and there is no major reason to panic at present.

He said all necessary steps will be taken if the need arises.

Delhi's increased positivity rate recently triggered concerns about the resurgence of Covid. The test positivity rate stood at 2.87 percent on February 5.

"We are keeping a close watch on the situation. There's no major reason to panic right now. We will take all necessary steps according to the situation," Kejriwal told reporters here.

With the positivity rate jumping from 0.5 percent on April 4 to 2.70 percent on Monday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said the city government is keeping a watchful eye on the Covid-19 situation and there is no reason to worry until a new variant of concern is detected.

"The daily cases in Delhi are being reported in the range of 100-200. We are keeping an eye on hospital admissions and they are going down. The focus shouldn't be on positivity rate much as of now," Jain had said on Monday.