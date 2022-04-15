Covid 4th wave: Delhi reports 325 new cases in 24 hours, DDMA meet on April 20

DDMA meet on April 20

There is a sudden increase in Covid-19 cases in Delhi-NCR. On Thursday, 325 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the national capital, up from 299 reported the previous day. This is the highest number of infections registered in a single day in the last 42 days. However, no deaths were reported on Thursday due to the virus.

A meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will be held next week, on April 20, to discuss the rise in Covid cases and the response to it, officials said. The DDMA meeting is expected to be attended by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain and Covid-19 experts.

According to the data released by the Health Department of the Delhi Government, the rate of infection in the national capital has increased to 2.39% within a week. At present, the number of active cases in the capital has crossed 900. It is only a matter of relief that not a single patient has died in the last two days.

There are 48 patients in Delhi hospitals at present, out of whom 32 are suspected to have the infection and their test results are awaited. Of the remaining 16, fourteen are from Delhi and two from outside. Four patients are in the ICU and eight on oxygen support, the Delhi government health bulletin said.

What was the figure on Wednesday?

On Wednesday, 299 new cases of Covid-19 infection were reported in Delhi, which was the highest in the last 40 days. Earlier on March 4, 304 new cases were reported in Delhi. However, there was a decline in the cases after that. But now the havoc of Covid seems to be increasing once again. On Wednesday, 2.49% infection rate was recorded in Delhi.

DDMA meeting on April 20

In view of the surge in Covid-19 cases in Delhi, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority has called a meeting on April 20 to consider measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 virus in the city. A senior Delhi government official said that the meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority will be held under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor on Wednesday next week.

The current Covid situation will be discussed in the meeting, including the recent increase in the number of cases. Let us tell you that an increase of 118% of cases was registered in Delhi in two days. Not only this, the government has also issued an advisory to the schools.