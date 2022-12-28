Covid-19 vaccine: Delhi government hospitals reveal zero availability of free Covid booster shots

The free Covid booster shots for people 60 and older are no longer offered by any government institutions in the nation's capital, but paid immunisations for everyone at private facilities are still accessible over the next several days, albeit in smaller doses. A visit to LNJP Hospital, one of Delhi's largest government hospitals, revealed no booster availability in addition to CoWIN searches.

As cases increase in China and elsewhere, the authorities have been advising individuals to promptly take the "precaution dose" or booster.

Paid vaccines for people are available at private facilities for Rs 386.25 for a few days.

While certain dosages were accessible at private centres in other parts of the city, searches on the official enquiry and booking platform Cowin revealed that there was absolutely no availability in North and North East Delhi. For instance, there were 13 spaces available in Central Delhi's private centres, compared to five in the East, and 29 in the South East.

Over 90% of the eligible population has received the standard two-dose vaccination, but as cases have declined over the past several months, just approximately 20% of Delhi's residents and less than 30% of Indians overall have received the booster. At government facilities, the booster is free for those who are 60 or older.

The Center has called attention to this widespread indifference among the populace and requested that the states conduct awareness campaigns.

In India, cases have not significantly increased. At this time, the seven-day average is less than 200.

However, concerns have grown as a result of China seeing the greatest coronavirus infection outbreak since the pandemic started over three years ago, with over 3 crore cases reported per day.