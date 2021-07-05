COVID-19 vaccination drive: Over 600 inoculated in Delhi slum

Delhi is seeing a decline in the coronavirus caseload and recorded 54 new infections on Monday, which is the lowest since April 15 last year. To control the spread, both the central and Delhi government are pushing to increase vaccination in the capital.

In the last eight days, the first of its kind COVID-19 vaccination drive ‘Sanjeevani @ Your Doorstep’ moved a step forward in terms of the number of people getting inoculated. In the last three days, over 600 people residing in Chuna Bhatti slum area of Kirti Nagar in the city received Covishield vaccine doses. The outreach of the drive included people from the neglected transgender community residing in Chuna Bhatti, who came forward for their first dose. So far, over 2000 people residing in slum areas, residential and market places have been inoculated under the drive. The drive is a collaborative effort of Nurture IVF and Udaan Charitable Foundation with support from the West Delhi administration to vaccinate citizens in and around Capital.

The drive on Thursday reached Chuna Bhatti slum areas and in a day-long vaccination under 18 plus age group category, on the first day, 154 people received their first dose and under 45 plus category 38 people received the first dose and eight persons got their second dose. The drive recorded vaccination of over 200 people every day at this slum cluster. The second day witnessed 5 persons from the transgender community getting inoculated and that manifested the rising awareness of the importance of vaccination among all sections of society. The drive kicked off in West Delhi on June 26 and gained momentum with each passing day. Till the 8th day (Saturday, July 3) over 2000 people have been inoculated in their respective areas.

“The second wave of COVID-19 had impacted our lives severely. The experts strongly recommend that alongside COVID appropriate behaviour, the vaccine is the only weapon we have to safeguards ourselves against the virus. Udaan Charitable Foundation and Nurture joined hands to support the national vaccination drive,” said Umang Bajaj Vice President, BJYM, BJP, Karol Bagh District.

Drive has received full support from the local administration. Office of District Magistrate, West Delhi, is supervising the entire program. “The Term “Sanjeevani” is coined by Dr Harshvardhan, Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Science & Tech, Earth Sciences who has been making all efforts to effectively manage the pandemic. Sanjeevani @ Your Doorstep is the first-ever social initiative in West Delhi where a mobile vaccination ambulance is fully equipped with Covid-19 vaccine and medical staff including a team of doctors. The team visits vaccination sites near your doorstep for free Covid-19 vaccination to vaccinate pre-registered as well as walk-in residents,” said Dr Archana Dhawan Bajaj, Director, Nurture IVF.

Vaccination is an integral part of the comprehensive strategy of the government for containment and management of the pandemic, as the second wave impacted lives drastically.

“We have to make these doses available to people on their ease to fulfil the need of the hour. This Sanjeevani @ Your Doorstep is a small step to strengthen India’s roots, Foundation has taken similar prompt initiatives in fickle needs during the pandemic, in the second wave when there was an acute necessity of Oxygen then foundation initiated Oxygen on wheels and supported multiple hospitals for saving many lives in April and May, last year Mobile Covid-19 Testing Initiative was taken to support Covid testing near doorstep” said Harish Sahni, President of Udaan Charitable Foundation.