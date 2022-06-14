Covid-19 update: Delhi reports 614 cases in last 24 hours

File photo

Registering a drop, as many as 614 fresh Covid-19 infections were recorded in Delhi in the last 24 hours, as per the Delhi government health bulletin on Monday.

The national capital reported 735 new Covid-19 infections on Sunday. According to the health bulletin, there have been 495 recoveries and zero Covid-19 deaths in the national capital in the past 24 hours. Currently, 2561 Covid-19 cases are still active in the city, with which its case fatality rate stood at 1.37 per cent.

The cumulative Covid-19 cases in the state are 1913412. While cumulative recovered patients stood at 18,84,630. The cumulative number of deaths stood at 26221. A total of 8905 vaccinations were done in the last 24 hours including 761 beneficiaries vaccinated with first doses and 1872 beneficiaries vaccinated with the second dose.

The nationwide Covid-19 vaccination started on January 16, 2021. The new phase of universalization of Covid-19 vaccination commenced on 21st June 2021.