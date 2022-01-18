Covid-19 third wave subsiding in Delhi? With 11684 fresh cases, positivity rate drops to 22.47%

Amid the current surge in Covid-19 cases being experienced across the country, it seems that the third wave of the pandemic is coming down from its peak in Delhi, with the number of daily cases being reported in the capital dropping down to 11,684 on Tuesday.

As per the health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Tuesday, a total of 11,684 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in the national capital over the last 24 hours, along with 38 virus-related deaths. The daily positivity rate of the virus has also dropped in Delhi.

The Delhi health bulletin showed that the daily positivity rate in the city, which is the number of positive cases identified per 100, fell to 22.47 percent, standing at 5.52% less than yesterday, January 17. On Monday, the daily Covid-19 tally in Delhi was 12,527, with the positivity rate at 27.99 percent.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi has now climbed to 17,34,181 while the death toll due to the virus has gone up to 25,425. The total number of active Covid-19 cases in Delhi is now 78,112 with 63,437 patients currently under home isolation.

Delhi has witnessed a massive surge in Covid-19 cases at the start of 2022, with the Covid-19 cases being reports per day nearing the 30,000 mark. Due to this, the AAP government had decided to impose certain restrictions across the capital to curb the Covid-19 spread.

A night curfew had been imposed in Delhi, with a weekend lockdown being imposed in the city a week after that. Restaurants, bars, clubs, and food joints have been shut down in Delhi, with only takeaway and food delivery services remaining active.

Earlier today, the Centre had also asked all the states to ramp up the Covid-19 testing to track the spread of the pandemic in the country. In its letter, the Union Health Ministry wrote, “All those who are symptomatic must be tested in community settings. All at-risk contacts of laboratory-confirmed cases must also be tested”.