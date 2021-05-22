COVID-19: Survey shows 68% Delhiites still in support of lockdown extension, a drop of 17%

A local survey conducted in the national capital has revealed that the percentage of Delhi residents supporting the extension of COVID-19 induced lockdown has dipped from 85% to 68%. The current lockdown is scheduled to end on May 24.

This survey conducted by LocalCircles showing a dip in the percentage supporting lockdown comes at a time when Delhi is seeing a steady decline in daily COVID-19 cases.

Delhi recorded 3,009 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, and 252 fatalities from the infection, while the positivity rate dipped to 4.76%, according to data shared by the health department.

LocalCircles conducted a survey to understand what the people of Delhi want post-May 24 in regard to lockdown extension. The survey received close to 9,000 responses from residents across all 11 districts of Delhi.

Among the respondents, 69% of the participants were men whereas 31% were women. The survey stated that 68% of Delhiites are in favour of extending the lockdown or curfew by at least one week.

Survey results

10% of the people have said Delhi lockdown should be extended by three weeks, 26% want a lockdown extension by two weeks, showed the survey.

32% prefer a one-week extension. In conclusion, 68% of the people felt the ongoing Delhi lockdown should be extended by at least one week.

10% Delhiites voted for the withdrawal of lockdown restrictions, while another 22% want the government to end the lockdown and just impose night and weekend curfew.

It must be noted that a previous survey had shown 85% of Delhiites in support of lockdown extension.

The survey result shows that the percentage of people supporting lockdown has dipped to 68%, which is a drop of 17% from the previous survey.