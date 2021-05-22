COVID-19: Over eight lakh migrants left Delhi in 4 weeks of lockdown, says report

Delhi Transport Department suggested that over eight lakh migrant workers left the national capital in the first four weeks of the COVID-19 induced lockdown to stop the spread of the second wave of the virus.

Between April 19 and May 14, a total of 8,07,032 migrant workers left Delhi for their home states in buses, out of which 3,79,604 left during the first week of the lockdown itself.

The number started declining from thereon, 2,12,448 left in the second week, 1,22,490 in the third week and 92, 490 in the fourth week.

To contain the spread of the virus in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had first imposed a lockdown on April 19 which was later extended multiple times, lastly on May 16.

Learning from last year's experience, the State Transport Department this time had deputed an adequate number of buses to facilitate migrant workers to reach their destination.

There were 21,879 interstate bus trips during the four weeks of the lockdown, according to a report from the Delhi Transport Department.

The report also stated that train travel was a preferred mode by migrants in the current lockdown as trains were operational, unlike the last year's COVID-19 induced lockdown in March.

