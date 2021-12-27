COVID-19: Delhi sees 331 new cases, highest since June 6

A night curfew will be imposed in Delhi from Monday. However, the national capital has reported a huge increase in fresh cases of coronavirus. In Delhi 331 new cases have been reported in a day, the highest since June 6 this year. One death has also been reported. The infection rate in the capital has now increased to 0.68 percent.

Omicron cases are also increasing continuously in Delhi and the capital has also left Maharashtra behind in this matter. Currently, the number of cases of Omicron in India has increased to 578. Delhi has the now highest number of 142 Omicron cases and Maharashtra is at the second spot with 141 Omicron cases.

The new cases of COVID-19 have broken the record of the last 7 months in Delhi and the infection rate has been above 0.5% for two consecutive days. According to the data, 331 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Delhi while 144 people have recovered. Along with this, one patient has also died. During the last 24 hours, 48,589 tests were done in Delhi and now the infection rate has increased to 0.68%.

At present, the total active cases in Delhi are 1,289, out of which 692 people are in home isolation.

In view of the increasing outbreak of coronavirus, a night curfew will be imposed in Delhi from 11 pm on Monday. In this, the exemption will be given to patients and pregnant women, people buying essential commodities and travelling to and from railway stations, bus stops and airports. These restrictions will continue from 11 pm to 5 am.

Those exempted from the curfew include government officials involved in emergency services, judges and judicial officers, medical personnel and media persons. Also, people going for coronavirus vaccination will be exempted on presenting a valid identity card and proof of time taken at the vaccination centre. Students and candidates appearing in the recruitment examinations will also be allowed on production of a valid ID and admit card.

On Sunday, 290 cases of coronavirus were registered in Delhi and the infection rate was 0.55 percent. If the infection rate remains 0.5 percent for two consecutive days then a 'yellow' alert is issued.

As soon as the 'Yellow Alert' is issued, all the restrictions including night curfew, closure of schools and colleges, halving the seating capacity of metro trains and buses, closure of non-essential shops and malls etc. come into force.