COVID-19: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia shifted to LNJP hospital after complaining of fever

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who tested positive for novel coronavirus on September 14, has been hospitalised in Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Hospital after complaining of fever on Wednesday.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 23, 2020, 06:20 PM IST

After testing positive of COVID-19, Sisodia had taken to microblogging site Twitter and said, "After having a mild fever, the corona test was conducted today, whose report has come positive. I have kept myself in isolation. Right now there is no fever or any other problem, I am completely fine. Soon after getting all your blessings, I will return to work."

Sisodia is the second minister in the Delhi government to have tested positive for the viral infection. Earlier, Delhi’s health minister Satyendra Jain had tested positive for Covid-19.

