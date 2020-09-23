COVID-19: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia shifted to LNJP hospital after complaining of fever

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who tested positive for novel coronavirus on September 14, has been hospitalised in Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Hospital after complaining of fever on Wednesday.

After testing positive of COVID-19, Sisodia had taken to microblogging site Twitter and said, "After having a mild fever, the corona test was conducted today, whose report has come positive. I have kept myself in isolation. Right now there is no fever or any other problem, I am completely fine. Soon after getting all your blessings, I will return to work."

हल्का बुख़ार होने के बाद आज कोरोना टेस्ट क़राया था जिसकी रिपोर्ट पोज़िटिव आई है. मैंने स्वयं को एकांतवास में रख लिया है.

फ़िलहाल बुख़ार या अन्य कोई परेशानी नहीं है मैं पूरी तरह ठीक हूँ. आप सब की दुआओं से जल्द ही पूर्ण स्वस्थ होकर काम पर लौटूँगा. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) September 14, 2020

Sisodia is the second minister in the Delhi government to have tested positive for the viral infection. Earlier, Delhi’s health minister Satyendra Jain had tested positive for Covid-19.