COVID-19: 66 prisoners, 48 staff members of Delhi jails test positive

As many as 66 prisoners in Delhi jails and 48 staff members have so far tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a top official said on Tuesday.

Director General (Prisons), Sandeep Goyal, told IANS that along with 66 inmates, 48 staff members have also contracted the virus in different jails under Delhi Prisons.

Delhi prisons have three prison complexes -- one at Tihar, which is one of the largest prison complexes in the world comprising nine central prisons, the second is the Central Prison at Rohini prison complex, and the third one is Mandoli prison complex having six central jails.

There are 18,528 prisoners currently lodged at the Delhi prisons, of which Tihar has 12,669 inmates, Mandoli 4,018, and Rohini 1,841.

Goyal informed that of the 66 inmates who have tested positive, 42 are lodged in the Tihar Jail while 24 are in Mandoli Jail. Rohini is yet to report any COVID case among the prisoners.

For the 48 infected staff members, 34 were posted at Tihar Jail, six at Rohini, and eight at Mandoli.

COVID positive cases in Delhi jails have now started to emerge after a gap of about five months. Barring January 4, the last positive case was detected in July 2021.

Meanwhile, amid a surge in infections at the prisons, the dispensaries in the three jail complexes have been designated as COVID care centres.

The city on Monday recorded 19,166 fresh cases, raising the infection rate to 25 percent, the highest since May 5.