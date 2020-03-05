Coronavirus outbreak: Delhi govt orders all primary schools to remain shut till March 31

The Delhi government on Thursday ordered the immediate closure of primary schools in the national capital till March 31 to prevent the possibility of spread of coronavirus.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who holds the education portfolio in the AAP government, said all Delhi government, aided, private and schools run by civic bodies will remain shut.

"As a precautionary measure to prevent the possibility of spread of COVID-19 amongst our children, Delhi Government has directed the immediate closure of all primary schools (Govt/ aided/ private/MCD/NDMC) till 31/3/20(sic)," Sisodia said in a tweet.

India has reported 30 confirmed cases with most of them being detected among people who had a travel history to Italy, including 16 Italian tourists.

At least 77 countries, including China, have reported a total of over 93,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus with over 3200 deaths.