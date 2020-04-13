Coronavirus: Man poses as IAS officer to enjoy empty Delhi roads during lockdown, busted

Police arrested a fake IAS during checking in Delhi's North-West District, who was on the road in his vehicle flouting the rules of the COVID-19 lockdown.

According to the police, the Delhi Police logo was placed on the car of the accused when the vehicle was stopped at the barricade. The accused then got out of the car in anger and got entangled with the police.

While flaunting, he described himself as Senior IAS in the Ministry of Planets and said 'how dare you to check the car'. Government of India was also written on the back and front of the said car.

The rapid spread of Coronavirus worldwide has started seeing its serious impacts. India has imposed a 21-day lockdown till April 14 to combat the spread of novel coronavirus.

The police staff was also scared of his threat as the SHO Keshapuram also reached the scene. When asked for an introduction letter from the threatening person, he showed a file written by the Ministry of the Planet and claimed that he is an IAS of 2009 batch.

He even mentioned an IAS officer's name during the full interrogation. But when he was strictly questioned, his lies got exposed and the police immediately took the case seriously.

They registered a case against the accused and caught him and also seized his vehicle.

The accused is a 29-year-old man named Aditya Gupta, who hails from Keshavapuram area. Aditya's father is a contractor and according to the police, the accused became a fake IAS just for a stroll outside during the lockdown.

The 21-days nationwide lockdown, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month, is due to end on April 14. Most states are in the favour extending the lockdown and the same was conveyed to the Prime Minister in a video conference by chief ministers on Saturday.

Odisha, Punjab, Maharashtra, and Telangana have extended the coronavirus lockdown till April 30 while others may soon follow suit.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 8447 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country and 273 fatalities have been reported.