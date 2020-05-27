Coronavirus helpline not working efficiently, admits Delhi govt in High Court

The admission by advocate Rahul Mehra, who appeared for Delhi government, came as the Delhi High Court was hearing a COVID-19 grievance case it took up suo moto.

The Delhi government on Wednesday admitted before the High Court that coronavirus helpline numbers were found to be not functioning efficiently and instructions have been issued to set the system in order.

The admission by advocate Rahul Mehra, who appeared for Delhi government, came as the Delhi High Court was hearing a COVID-19 grievance case it took up suo moto.

The court took suo moto notice of a video clip shared by a man and being circulated on social media. The man claimed in the video that his mother was admitted in a Delhi Hospital and had tested positive for COVID-19. He was then asked to arrange a ventilator and bed in some other hospital.

The man in the clip says that he visited several hospitals, but to no avail. Importantly, he claims that he called the Helpline No 1075, number of DSO - 9870552526, 011-22307133 and 22307145 respectively, but failed to get through.

The court has directed the Central Government, as well as the Delhi government to file status report on all the aspects mentioned in the said video recording and also on the aspects that the court has taken note of.

The matter will be placed before the bench headed by Chief Justice of Delhi High Court on the next date.

During hearing on the matter, the court observed, "The aforesaid video recording raises serious issues of public concern in the present day context. A person who, or whose family or friend is found COVID-19 positive, should be able to call the helplines to not only report such occurrence but to also seek guidance and assistance with regard to the hospitals to which such patient may be taken – if hospitalisation is necessary keeping in view of the condition of the patient. The helplines should render meaningful and effective help to the callers."

Mehra, appearing for GNCTD (Government of NCT of Delhi), accepted in the court that the helpline numbers were found not to be functioning efficiently. He said instructions have been issued to set the system in order and submitted that this would be done within the next couple of days.

On the other hand, Advocate Kirtiman Singh representing the Centre submitted that number 1075 is an All-India helpline number and about 3 lakh calls have been received on that number.

The court was also informed that a mobile application is under development, which would give live updates of the hospital beds available in both government and private hospitals of Delhi, and other related information.

While the court observed that the GNCTD and the Central Government should respond to the grievances of the said person., it also asked them to place the status before the court with regard to the arrangements made to deal with serious COVID-19 patients who need hospitalisation.

The status of functional and responsive helpline numbers being operated by the GNCTD and the Central Government has to also be placed before the court. Also place the status of the capacity of the helpline numbers whether the same is sufficient to deal with the present call traffic and the traffic expected in the foreseeable future, keeping in view the continuous rise in the number of cases being reported each day, the court said.

"The capacity created to deal with calls made on the helpline numbers; the nature of assistance rendered, and; the log maintained for the same, if any, should also be placed before the court," the high court said.

Court has appointed and amicus curae and has directed that the statement of the person who made the video clip must be recorded.