Delhi

Coronavirus: Defence PSUs, OFB join in to fight against COVID-19 outbreak in India

he number of confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in India crossed 3,300 on Sunday with recorded 75 deaths, the government data said on Saturday.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 05, 2020, 02:36 PM IST

Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) and Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) of Ministry of Defence (MoD) pitched in to shore up the national fight against the coronavirus the ministry said in a official statement.

The OFB has planned for 280 isolation beds across 10 hospitals spread over six states, located at Vehicle Factory Jabalpur, Metal and Steel Factory Ishapore (West Bangal), Gun and Shell Factory Cossipore (West Bangal), Ammunition Factory Khadki (Maharashtra), Ordnance Factory Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Ordnance Factory Khamaria, Heavy Vehicle Factory Avadi (Tamil Nadu) and Ordnance Factory Medak (Telangana).

The number of confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in India crossed 3,300 on Sunday with recorded 75 deaths, the government data said on Saturday. 

As per data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 266 people have been cured of the disease and discharged.

Bengaluru's Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) also got isolation ward facility with three beds in the Intensive Care Unit and 30 beds in wards.

In addition to this, a building having 30 rooms was readied. In all, 93 persons can be accommodated at HAL facility. 

The OFB has also manufactured and dispatched 50 specialised tents for patients with COVID-19 to Government of Arunachal Pradesh at a short notice. 

  • Sanitiser 

Development and production of hand sanitiser as per World Health Organization (WHO) standards have been undertaken in the factories of OFB. They have received a requirement of 13,000 litres from HLL Lifecare Limited (HLL), the nodal agency appointed by Government of India for centralised procurement.

The first lot of 1,500 litres of sanitiser was sent on Mar 31, 2020, from Cordite Factory Aruvankadu (Tamil Nadu). Two more factories, namely Ordnance Factory (OF) Itarsi (Madhya Pradesh) and OF Bhandara (Maharashtra) are ready with bulk production. Together they have the capacity to produce 3000 litres of sanitiser per day to meet the national requirement.

  • Protective Equipment: Coverall and Masks

Ordnance Equipment Factories located at Kanpur, Shahjahanpur, Hazratpur (Firozabad) and Chennai are engaged in developing coverall and masks. They have also arranged special heat sealing machines for the manufacture of these garments at very short notice.

The OFB is commencing shortly bulk production of coveralls up to 5,000 to 6,000 pieces per week. Three machines have been developed which have been approved by SITRA for testing the efficacy of coveralls and masks. These will be used in production to maintain the standards. 

  • Ventilators

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has stepped in at the request of Ministry Health and Family Welfare to manufacture and supply 30,000 ventilators for ICUs within the next two months.

The design of these ventilators was originally developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation, which was improved upon by M/s Skanray, Mysore, with whom BEL has collaborated. Ordnance Factory, Medak has undertaken repair of ventilators in various hospitals in Hyderabad. 

