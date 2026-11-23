A shocking incident took place in Delhi's Jama Masjid area after a man attacked several police personnel with a knife. Here's what happened.

In a shocking incident at Delhi's Jama Masjid Police Station, a resident of Kala Mahal was called for counselling on a complaint made by his mother and sister. The accused has been identified as Nabeel, who later escaped from the police station and injured four more policemen before being caught after police firing.

Man attacks five cops inside Jama Masjid police station

According to a report by news agency ANI, during the interaction with the police personnel, Nabeel suddenly pulled out a knife and attacked the staff present inside the police station. Several police officers suffered injuries to their faces and necks. SI Ajay, SI Arvind, and HC Harender sustained serious injuries, while ASI Shri Krishna and HC Baljeet also sustained injuries. Later, all these five police officers were shifted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for treatment.

Accused flees on scooter, attacks four more cops

After attacking police personnel, Nabeel fled the police station and allegedly snatched a scooter to escape. A joint team of AATS and Special Staff, Central District, tracked down the accused and spotted him at Chitli Qabar. After nearly two hours, the police attempted to arrest Nabeel, following which he again attacked police personnel, injuring four more officers, namely Constable Ankit, Constable Jayant, Constable Lokesh, and Constable Parminder. These members of the Special Staff were shifted to LNJP Hospital for treatment.

Delhi Police say - Today, at around 2:30 PM, an incident occurred at PS Jama Masjid involving Nabeel (approximately 30 years), resident of Kala Mahal, Jama Masjid, Delhi, who had been called to the police station for counselling on a complaint made by his mother and sister, alleging that he was troubling them. During interaction with the police personnel, the accused suddenly pulled out a knife and attacked the police staff present inside the police station, causing injuries to their faces and necks. SI Ajay, SI Arvind and HC Harender sustained serious injuries, while ASI Shri Krishna and HC Baljeet also sustained injuries. All five injured personnel were shifted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for treatment. Following the attack, the accused fled from the police station and allegedly snatched a scooter from a member of the public to facilitate his escape. Acting swiftly, a joint team of AATS and Special Staff, Central District, tracked down and spotted the accused at Chitli Qabar, within the jurisdiction of PS Chandni Mahal. At around 4:30 PM, when the police team attempted to apprehend him, the accused again attacked the police personnel with a knife, injuring four members of the Special Staff, namely Constable Ankit, Constable Jayant, Constable Lokesh and Constable Parminder. The injured personnel were shifted to LNJP Hospital for treatment. Despite the grave threat posed by the accused, the police personnel exhibited extreme restraint and professionalism. Controlled firing was resorted to, with all shots aimed below the waist. A total of eight rounds were fired, six of which hit the accused in his legs. The accused sustained bullet injuries and was shifted to hospital for medical treatment. The accused has one previous criminal involvement in a case registered under Section 324 IPC at PS Daryaganj in 2022. Cases under relevant provisions of law are being registered at PS Jama Masjid and PS Chandni Mahal. Further investigation is underway. (Pic Source: Delhi Police; in pic: accused Nabeel) — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2026

Police fire eight rounds; six bullets hit accused

To control the accused, Delhi Police said that its personnel resorted to controlled firing to stop him, and all eight rounds were aimed below the waist, with six bullets hitting Nabeel in the legs. He was later shifted to the hospital for medical treatment.

The report further states that the accused has one previous criminal involvement in a case registered under Section 324 IPC at PS Daryaganj in 2022. Now, cases under relevant provisions of law are being registered at PS Jama Masjid and PS Chandni Mahal.