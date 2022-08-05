Want to convert your fuel-run vehicle into EV? Know all about Delhi government’s new scheme | Photo: File

Delhi government will soon introduce a scheme to make it simple for people who wish to switch from diesel to electric vehicles as part of an effort to reduce pollution. An official announcement recently claimed that the national capital will be the first in the nation to implement faceless electric vehicle retrofitting services from the Delhi government.

This faceless service via which one would be able to obtain diesel automobiles converted with an electric vehicle kit at their houses from an authorised dealer, is an effort to give electric mobility in the city a significant boost. Delhi government issued a order in June allowing owners of petrol and diesel automobiles to modify their vehicles to become electric vehicles.

In order to attract clients and organisations participating in the process of converting automobiles to a shared platform, it had also launched a new portal. The module for retrofitting an electric vehicle (EV) kit in a diesel car has been made available online through the Vahan portal, the government announced, as a step toward making the process of doing so faceless.

People who want to install an EV kit in their diesel vehicles must go to a Retro Fitment Center (RFC) that has been approved by the Delhi government. RTO (Regional Transport Office) for that zone will verify the information that the RFC provides on the Vahan portal about the EV kit that was fitted in the diesel vehicle.

Currently, residents are required to bring their cars to the RTO for a single inspection. The details of the vehicles are updated on the Vahan portal for modification after they have been verified. The centre will now fill out an online application for car modifications, upload the necessary paperwork, and pay the required charges.

“Once approved, a new RC with endorsed EV kit will be delivered at the doorstep of the owner,” it said. A trial run of the faceless services began on February 19 of last year, and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal formally unveiled it on August 11, 2021.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, “Delhi will be the first state to launch a faceless service for EV retrofitment for vehicles. Citizens can soon get their vehicles converted into electric vehicles at the comfort of their homes.” IJT PTI SLB. This service will eventually become completely faceless.

