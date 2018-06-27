Confederation of All India Traders urges authorities to start de-sealing shops across national Capital

Headlines

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi's Ramayana to go on floors in 2024, Yash allotted 15 days for Nitesh Tiwari's film: Report

Wordle 837 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 4

Sachin Tendulkar named ICC global ambassador for cricket World Cup 2023

DNA TV Show: Back-to-back earthquakes jolt Nepal, rattle Delhi NCR; Know most dangerous zones

'Coming soon...': Railways minister shares inner look of Vande Bharat sleeper coaches; see pics here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Wordle 837 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 4

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi's Ramayana to go on floors in 2024, Yash allotted 15 days for Nitesh Tiwari's film: Report

Sachin Tendulkar named ICC global ambassador for cricket World Cup 2023

2023 ODI World Cup: Current ODI rankings of all 10 teams

8 Famous waterparks in India

7 Best detective movies to watch on Netflix

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

Ammy Virk, Binnu Dhillon Talk About Sonam Bajwa’s Wedding, Say They Will Handle The 'Bar' | Part 2

Rahul Gandhi At Golden Temple For 'Sewa;' Cuts Vegetables, Engages In Other Volunteer Services

Gaddi Jaandi Ae Chalaangaan Maardi: Ammy, Binnu, Jasmin And Mahi Talk About Their Film | Part 1

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi's Ramayana to go on floors in 2024, Yash allotted 15 days for Nitesh Tiwari's film: Report

Akshay Kumar recalls his interaction with late Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill before Mission Raniganj: 'He was so...'

Rochelle Rao, Keith Sequeira are blessed with a baby girl, couple says 'we're on cloud nine'

HomeDelhi

Delhi

Confederation of All India Traders urges authorities to start de-sealing shops across national Capital

Govt had on June 21 notified amendments in the Master Plan of Delhi 2021

article-main
Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: Jun 27, 2018, 03:34 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Days after the Delhi government notified the amendments in the city's master plan, traders from across the national Capital urged the authorities to initiate the process of de-sealing their shops on Tuesday.

The civic bodies in Delhi — east, west and north have been conducting sealing drives across the city at the instance of a Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee since November 2017. Hundreds of properties have been lying shut for the past several months after being sealed under the drive.

The government had recently notified amendments to the Master Plan of Delhi 2021 which, among other benefits, will also allow shop-cum-residence complexes to continue with activities permissible in a local shopping centre (LSC), subject to conditions. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had processed the modifications seeking to bring relief to traders from the sealing drive that began late December at the Defence Colony market.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), a trader's body, expressed satisfaction over the recent amendments but sought to draw the attention of Union Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal towards shops in various parts of the city that are still sealed. "There is an "urgent need to de-seal the shops" which can be, as per the amendments. The MCD should take cognisance of such shops and de-seal them as they now fall under the ambit of the Master Plan," the CAIT said in a statement.

Hailing the amendments in the master plan, CAIT Secretary general Praveen Khandelwal said that it will give relief to a large number of traders working in local commercial complexes and having godowns in agricultural land or in village areas. "However, DDA also needs to clarify, whether conversion charges are applicable for special areas, such as in the Walled City, Karol Bagh, Sadar Bazar and Paharganj," he said.

Earlier on June 6, the RWAs and market associations, in a meeting with Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, had agreed upon "zero-tolerance against encroachment on public land and in residential areas". Also, the associations had demanded a responsive grievance redressal mechanism for the complaints regarding the same.

The Drive

The civic bodies in Delhi — east, west and north have been conducting sealing drives across the city at the instance of a Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee since November 2017. Hundreds of properties have been lying shut for the past several months after being sealed under the drive 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Shameful': Elon Musk criticises Canadian PM Justin Trudeau for 'crushing free speech' in Canada

PM Modi to visit poll-bound Chhattisgarh, Telangana today, check his complete schedule

‘Reach Delhi airport in 20 mins’: Nitin Gadkari gives big update on upcoming infra project

Bangladesh witnesses over 1000 deaths in worst dengue outbreak on record

Tejas teaser: Kangana Ranaut's IAF officer warns 'Bharat ko chhedoge toh chhodenge nahi', fans say 'queen is back'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE