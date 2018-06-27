Confederation of All India Traders urges authorities to start de-sealing shops across national Capital

Govt had on June 21 notified amendments in the Master Plan of Delhi 2021

Days after the Delhi government notified the amendments in the city's master plan, traders from across the national Capital urged the authorities to initiate the process of de-sealing their shops on Tuesday.

The civic bodies in Delhi — east, west and north have been conducting sealing drives across the city at the instance of a Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee since November 2017. Hundreds of properties have been lying shut for the past several months after being sealed under the drive.

The government had recently notified amendments to the Master Plan of Delhi 2021 which, among other benefits, will also allow shop-cum-residence complexes to continue with activities permissible in a local shopping centre (LSC), subject to conditions. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had processed the modifications seeking to bring relief to traders from the sealing drive that began late December at the Defence Colony market.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), a trader's body, expressed satisfaction over the recent amendments but sought to draw the attention of Union Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal towards shops in various parts of the city that are still sealed. "There is an "urgent need to de-seal the shops" which can be, as per the amendments. The MCD should take cognisance of such shops and de-seal them as they now fall under the ambit of the Master Plan," the CAIT said in a statement.

Hailing the amendments in the master plan, CAIT Secretary general Praveen Khandelwal said that it will give relief to a large number of traders working in local commercial complexes and having godowns in agricultural land or in village areas. "However, DDA also needs to clarify, whether conversion charges are applicable for special areas, such as in the Walled City, Karol Bagh, Sadar Bazar and Paharganj," he said.

Earlier on June 6, the RWAs and market associations, in a meeting with Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, had agreed upon "zero-tolerance against encroachment on public land and in residential areas". Also, the associations had demanded a responsive grievance redressal mechanism for the complaints regarding the same.

The Drive

