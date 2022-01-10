Complete lockdown in Delhi amid COVID-19 surge? DDMA says THIS

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting unveiled that COVID-19 restrictions will be tightened further in the national capital. The meeting, held on Monday, was held in wake of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

The DDMA also stated that there will be no lockdown for now.

Earlier some official sources said, “The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting has been scheduled on Monday at noon in view of the rising cases. Further restrictions could be decided as the cases are fast rising”.

According to Delhi Health Department, the city`s positivity rate has climbed to 23.53 per cent. On Sunday, the national capital reported 22,751 fresh Covid-19 cases, highest in last eight months, after recording 25,219 cases on May 1. With this, the infection tally has now reached 15,49,730, and active Covid cases stand at 60,733, highest since May 16.

Meanwhile, a weekend curfew along with a few restrictions under the yellow alert during the weekdays have already been imposed in the national capital. The pandemic-related restrictions depend on the severity of the infection rate, which is decided under the Graded Action Response Plan (GRAP) - approved by the DDMA, where it is decided as to which activities would be allowed under what circumstances in case of a surge in COVID-19 cases. There are four levels of, colour-coded alerts namely, yellow, amber, orange and red.

(With inputs from IANS)