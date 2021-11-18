Cold wave to hit Delhi next week, temperature may drop to 9 degrees

Already struggling with air pollution, Delhi witnessed a partly cloudy morning on Thursday. The minimum temperature was recorded at 11 degrees Celsius while the air quality remained in the 'very poor' category. According to the India Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature is expected to drop to 9 degree Celsius this week.

The maximum temperature of the day will be 27 degrees. Humidity was estimated at 82 per cent at 8.30 am.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 27 degrees and the minimum temperature was 10.5 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research, the national capital's air quality index stood at 362 at 9 am with the PM 2.5 level at 200.

As per the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the air quality over Delhi-NCT is likely to improve marginally but will remain in the 'very poor' category on November 18 and 19.