Cold wave to grip Delhi again? IMD prediction warns of winter chill, dense fog in first week of New Year 2023

IMD weather forecast predicts cold wave in northern states (File photo)

As the residents of Delhi welcomed the New Year 2023 with massive celebrations echoing around the city, it is expected that the year 2023 will bring extreme winter chill to the capital in the first few days of January, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

In its most recent weather update, the IMD has warned that cold wave conditions and dense fog will prevail in the first few days of 2023 in the northern and northwestern states of India, which includes Delhi and the National Capital Region.

Cold wave conditions returned to large parts of northwest India with the onset of the New Year and the weather office has forecast dense morning fog over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh over the next three days, as per PTI reports.

The next two days can see a significant temperature drop in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, and western Madhya Pradesh, which might eventually lead to cold wave conditions in these areas.

Fog is common at this time of the year due to light winds and high moisture near the surface over the Indo-Gangetic plains. The cold winter conditions lead to the condensation of moisture and the formation of tiny liquid droplets that hang in the air.

Due to north-westerly winds from the Himalayas over the plains of northwest India, minimum temperatures are very likely to fall by 2-4 degrees Celsius over northwest and adjoining central India during the next two days, the India Meteorological Department said.

Earlier, the weather agency had predicted that winter temperatures in Delhi and adjoining states can drop as low as 3 to 5 degrees Celsius in the first week of January, despite the residents getting respite from the cold wave on December 30 and 31.

While Delhi and adjoining areas had a brief respite from cold wave conditions last week, the fresh weather forecast predicts that cold wave conditions can return to the capital soon.

(With PTI inputs)

