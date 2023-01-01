Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeDelhi

Cold wave to grip Delhi again? IMD prediction warns of winter chill, dense fog in first week of New Year 2023

It is likely that the cold wave conditions will return to Delhi in a few days, as IMD has warned of a lower temperature next week.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 01, 2023, 08:44 PM IST

Cold wave to grip Delhi again? IMD prediction warns of winter chill, dense fog in first week of New Year 2023
IMD weather forecast predicts cold wave in northern states (File photo)

As the residents of Delhi welcomed the New Year 2023 with massive celebrations echoing around the city, it is expected that the year 2023 will bring extreme winter chill to the capital in the first few days of January, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

In its most recent weather update, the IMD has warned that cold wave conditions and dense fog will prevail in the first few days of 2023 in the northern and northwestern states of India, which includes Delhi and the National Capital Region.

Cold wave conditions returned to large parts of northwest India with the onset of the New Year and the weather office has forecast dense morning fog over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh over the next three days, as per PTI reports.

The next two days can see a significant temperature drop in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, and western Madhya Pradesh, which might eventually lead to cold wave conditions in these areas.

Fog is common at this time of the year due to light winds and high moisture near the surface over the Indo-Gangetic plains. The cold winter conditions lead to the condensation of moisture and the formation of tiny liquid droplets that hang in the air.

Due to north-westerly winds from the Himalayas over the plains of northwest India, minimum temperatures are very likely to fall by 2-4 degrees Celsius over northwest and adjoining central India during the next two days, the India Meteorological Department said.

Earlier, the weather agency had predicted that winter temperatures in Delhi and adjoining states can drop as low as 3 to 5 degrees Celsius in the first week of January, despite the residents getting respite from the cold wave on December 30 and 31.

While Delhi and adjoining areas had a brief respite from cold wave conditions last week, the fresh weather forecast predicts that cold wave conditions can return to the capital soon.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | Tamil Nadu boy, studying medicine in China passes away at 22; family urges government to help bring body home

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
5 Rahul Gandhi viral moments during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Moving In With Malaika, Freddy, Govinda Naam Mera, Glass Onion: OTT releases streaming in December 2022
Suryakumar Yadav's brand value increases 3 times: Cricketer charges THIS whopping amount for one day
Ahead of IPL 2023 auction, meet the glamorous 'mystery girls' who stole the show last season
Beetroot health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include beetroot in your diet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
7th Pay Commission: Tamil Nadu announces 4 percent DA hike as New Year gift for government employees
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.