Cobra rescued from Jawaharlal Nehru University hostel by Wildlife SOS

The Wildlife SOS team rescued a cobra on Wednesday from Lohit Hostel of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

The presence of the cobra caused a little chaos in the girls' wing of the hostel after which the security officers quickly called the Wildlife SOS helpline. The reptile was later carefully carried out of the premises. The Wildlife SOS team has been receiving several rescue calls after the monsoons have hit the Capital.

The team again received a second call from a government senior secondary school in Laxmi Bai Nagar, as they found a 4-foot long cobra wandering outside the canteen. The Wildlife SOS team safely rescued the cobra.

On the same day, the team received another call from the MCD Health Centre in Badli Village, as a staff member witnessed a 5-foot long cobra in the medical supply room. The snake which had sought shelter under a cupboard took almost 30 minutes to be safely carried out.

"Most snakes are burrowing reptiles and they spend most of their time underground but during monsoons, their homes get destroyed due to flooding and are forced to venture into human habitations, in search of rodents and lizards," said Wasim Akram, Manager, Wildlife SOS Special Projects.

All the three snakes are under observation right now and will be released back in the wild soon.