CNG rate in Delhi hiked by 95 paise a kg, here is the new price

File photo

The Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) rate in Delhi has hiked once again. The price of CNG has increased by 95 paise in the country's capital. With this, the price of CNG in Delhi has gone up to Rs 79.56 per kg. The new rates have also come into force from 6 am on Saturday. Earlier, on October 8 this year in Delhi, the prices of CNG were increased by Rs 3 per kg.

CNG was being sold in Delhi at a price of Rs 78.61 per kg. Now, the price of CNG in Delhi has reached Rs 79.56 per kg. Apart from Delhi, CNG is currently being sold at Rs 86.94 per kg in Gurugram, Rs 81.17 in Ghaziabad and Noida-Greater Noida and Rs 78.61 per kg in Rewari. After increasing the price of CNG in Delhi, it is now believed that the prices may be increased in Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, and Rewari as well.

CNG prices have increased 14 times since March 7, 2022. Earlier in May 2021, the prices were increased by Rs 2 per kg. CNG prices have increased by close to Rs 23.55 per kg since March. Since April 2021, CNG prices have increased by Rs 36.16 per kg i.e. about 80 percent. The price of CNG in January 2022 was Rs 54.31 per kg.