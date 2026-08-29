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CNG price hike: Rates revised in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram from August 29

If you also rely on CNG to keep your travel costs low, there’s bad news as IGL has announced a Rs 3.89 per kg hike in Delhi from Saturday. Check latest prices in Delhi NCR cities.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 29, 2026, 10:06 AM IST

CNG price hike: Rates revised in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram from August 29
CNG users in Delhi face a fresh price shock from Saturday. (AI-Generated)
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Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has announced a price revision of Rs 3.89 per kilogram for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Delhi, effective from Saturday (August 29) at 6 AM. The reason behind this price hike is the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which has disrupted LNG cargo movements through the Strait of Hormuz, along with a rise in demand in Europe ahead of the winter season.

 

According to the IGL press release, the company has largely insulated Indian consumers, ensuring Delhi maintains among the lowest retail CNG prices worldwide compared to other gas-importing nations. ''Despite soaring imported spot gas prices, CGD entities like IGL have been maintaining very competitive CNG prices vis-a-vis other alternative fuels,'' the company said. The latest revision in CNG retail prices has taken place due to rising input costs and to ensure uninterrupted supply.

 

Check new CNG prices in Delhi NCR region

 

Delhi - Rs 86.98/kg (previous price - Rs 83.09/kg)

Gurugram - Rs 92.01/kg

Noida - Rs 111.87/kg

Ghaziabad - Rs 95.59/kg

 

What does this mean for consumers?

 

The latest hike in CNG prices will surely affect the pockets of ultimate consumers, as it increases transportation costs for commuters and commercial operators. In the Delhi NCR region, CNG is widely used by public transport and commercial vehicles, which will directly impact these services.

 

Before the latest price revision, the CNG price hike came in May earlier this year, when IGL increased the rate by Rs 2 per kg in Delhi to Rs 83.09. It was the fourth hike in 11 days, taking the total increase during that period to Rs 6 per kg in the region.

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