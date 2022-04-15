CNG price hike: Delhi's auto-taxi drivers to go on strike from April 18

Delhi Auto Rickshaw Association demand subsidy on CNG

In view of the rising CNG price in the national capital, the auto and taxi drivers of Delhi have demanded the state government to give subsidy on CNG. They have announced to go on strike to protest the hike in prices. Thursday saw the fifth increase in CNG prices this month, making the fuel costlier by almost Rs 15.

CNG price was hiked once again by Rs 2.5 per kg in the national capital on Thursday. The price of CNG is currently Rs 71.61 per kg in Delhi. The sharp increase has set off a clamour for hike in fares from auto, bus, taxi and medium goods carriers in the city.

The Association of Auto-Taxi Drivers of Delhi has announced to go on strike from April 18. Earlier on April 11, hundreds of auto and taxi drivers, under the banner of Delhi Auto Rickshaw Association, demonstrated in front of the Delhi Secretariat.

Subsidy demand

CNG prices have risen sharply in the country in the past six months, with some cities recording as much as a 37% increase.

CNG prices have increased by Rs 11 in the last 15 days in Delhi. In the last 6 months, there is an increase by Rs 24 in Delhi-NCR.

Delhi Auto Rickshaw Association's protests will be against the policies of the Centre and the Delhi government to hike CNG price.

They demand from the Delhi government that subsidy of up to Rs 35 per kg on CNG should be given to auto and taxi drivers.

A written application was given to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on behalf of the auto union, but they say there is no response so far.

Rajendra Soni, general secretary of Delhi Auto Rickshaw Association alleges that in the last 7 years, no meeting was held with them.