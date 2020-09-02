CJI SA Bobde bids adieu to Justice Arun Mishra on retirement

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde has called Justice Arun Mishra a judge who used to perform his functions unfazed. Justice Arun Mishra could not participate in the traditional farewell hosted by the Supreme Court Bar Council but he did occupy the bench one last time through video conferencing.

CJI Bobde, in his farewell speech to the outgoing judge, said that Justice Mishra was a beacon of light. He performed his duties without fail during his career. Bobde said that it was for the first and last time he was sharing the bench with Justice Mishra while they were together in the Supreme Court for quite some time.

Attorney General KK Venugopal too praised Justice Mishra for his contribution to the judiciary. He expressed hope that Justice Mishra will remain healthy and fit, and wished him to be active in the future as well on a personal level.

The outgoing judge said that he will not forget the hardships that he faced while performing his duty. Justice Mishra said that whatever he has achieved was only due to the power vested to him through the Supreme Court of India.

Justice Mishra said that he has been directly or indirectly a bit harsh but has always listened to his heart and conscience. Attorney General was against giving any punishment in the latest contempt case but Justice Mishra disclosed that it was necessary.