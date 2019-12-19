Headlines

Citizenship law protests: Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Jio suspended mobile services in parts of Delhi

As a nationwide protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act was scheduled to be held on Thursday, restrictions have been imposed on large gatherings in various parts of the country. As a precautionary measure, mobile services were suspended in some parts of Delhi. 

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 19, 2019, 05:30 PM IST

As a nationwide protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act was scheduled to be held on Thursday, restrictions have been imposed on large gatherings in various parts of the country. As a precautionary measure, mobile services were suspended in some parts of Delhi. 

On Thursday, users of Airtel found out that they were unable to use the internet on their mobile phones. When the users raised a complaint, the company replied that they have been asked by the authorities to suspend services in several parts of the national capital.

"We're complying with instructions received from govt. authorities on suspending Voice, SMS and data in certain areas in Delhi. Once the suspension orders are lifted, our services will be fully up and running," said the response from the service provider.

According to reports, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio have also suspended their services. "Hi! As per the directive received from the Government, Services are stopped at few locations (Jamia, Saheen bagh, Bawana, Seelampur, Jaffrabad, Mandi House and part of Walled city). As a result of this you will not be able to use services till 1pm at these locations," a user was told by Vodafone Idea.

While Section 144 is in force in entire Uttar Pradesh, large gatherings have been banned in Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad some other cities across the country. 

The Delhi Police, in a statement, declared that permission has not been granted for the protest demonstrations against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill scheduled to take place in the national capital on Thursday.

Several leaders have been detained by the Delhi Police.

