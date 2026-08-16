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CISF personnel suspended over Delhi Metro incident: What is the case?

A CISF personnel has been suspended over alleged misconduct with a female passenger in a Delhi Metro train, while a detailed probe is underway. Know more about the case here.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 16, 2026, 11:36 PM IST

CISF personnel suspended over Delhi Metro incident: What is the case?
A Delhi Metro incident prompts action and an investigation into a CISF officer. (Screenshots from viral clips)
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In a major development in the Delhi Metro misconduct case, a CISF personnel has been suspended with immediate effect following allegations of misconduct with a female passenger inside a Metro train. In a post on X, the CISF Delhi Metro informed that a detailed enquiry has been ordered in the matter.

''A matter has been reported regarding the alleged misconduct by a CISF personnel towards a female passenger in a metro train. The CISF has viewed this with utmost seriousness at the highest levels. The concerned personnel has been placed under suspension with immediate effect, and a detailed inquiry has been ordered. Further appropriate action will be taken based on the findings,'' the post of CISF Delhi Metro read.

See the post:

What is the case?

 

The controversy erupted when a female passenger reportedly noticed CISF personnel allegedly taking her photographs without her permission. After she confronted him, the situation became tense as other passengers also stepped in and questioned the security personnel. Several videos of the incident went viral on social media, showing the confrontation inside the Metro coach.

 

However, the complete sequence of events surrounding the alleged photographs is yet to be established through the official investigation.

 

 

What happens next?

 

Since the incident highlights a complaint involving passengers' safety and inappropriate conduct, the investigation needs to be handled through a formal probe rather than being judged solely through a social media clip. For now, the CISF personnel has been suspended.

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