Chhath 2021: People forced to take a dip in toxic Yamuna water in Delhi

Chhath 2021 Yamuna toxic foam

Chhath 2021: Due to pollution in the Yamuna, white foam, also known as toxic foam, is floating on the surface of the river. If you look at it from a distance, it will seem as if a white sheet of snow had spread on the surface of Yamuna. Meanwhile, the four-day long Chhath festival has started from Monday. Devotees from across the country are bathing in holy rivers today for this festival that begins with Nahay Khay. But due to pollution in Delhi, devotees are forced to take a dip in the toxic water of Yamuna.

For the uninitiated, women who observe Chhath fast start it by taking a dip in the river. Women are taking a dip of faith in the poisonous foam of Yamuna river which can also make them sick.

It is worth noting that devotees can get sick by bathing in this water containing poisonous foam. On Sunday, Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman and Aam Aadmi Party MLA Raghav Chadha had informed that the level of ammonia in the Yamuna has increased. In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has not allowed Chhath Puja on the banks of river Yamuna. However, people are still celebrating the festival on the banks of the river.

According to statistics, 90 per cent of the waste water goes into the Yamuna river. 58 per cent of the waste goes into the Yamuna river itself. Untreated sewage water is also discharged in the Yamuna. The sewer water contains phosphate and acid, which form a toxic foam.

Meanwhile, politics has also started on the polluted water of Yamuna. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said that the poison mixed with ammonia is floating on the water. "Arvind Kejriwal should have come here. Our mothers and sisters are taking a dip in this water. Is this justice for the people of Delhi? The court should take cognizance of this matter and sack the Delhi government," he said.