Rajani Jain, popularly known as ‘Chatori Rajani’, shared the tragic news on Instagram.

Rajani Jain, also known as Chatori Rajni, is one of the popular food vloggers on social media. She is known for her vegetarian takes on international dishes like sushi, Veg Ramen, sizzlers, and more.

Rajani Jain and her husband, Sangeet Jain, announced on their Instagram accounts on February 18, 2025, that their 17-year-old son, Taran Jain, had died unexpectedly. Her followers were shocked to learn that he had died in a traffic accident in the message she published to communicate the tragic news. For those who don't know, Taran was in class eleven studying and was supposedly returning from tutoring when the incident happened.

“With a shattered heart, we share the unbearable news that our beloved gem, Taran Jain, has passed away in a road accident,” Rajani Jain and her husband, Sangeet Jain, said in a statement posted on her Instagram page.

The couple said in another post about Taran's passing that his 'Shok Sabha' will take place on Wednesday, February 19, at Terapanth Bhawan in Chattarpur, Delhi. Meanwhile, on February 5, 2025, Taran, who used to help his mother shoot videos and taste her food, was last seen in Rajani's reel. Chatori Rajani, who was admired by her followers for being full of life, was left heartbroken over the incident.

Rajani Jain is well-known on social media for her distinctive cooking videos. With the catchphrase "Aaj mere husband ke lunch box me kya hai," she became well-known for a series that featured her husband's lunchbox. This helped Rajani amass over 600K Instagram followers.

Her YouTube channel has over 3,70,000 subscribers, while her Instagram account, 'Chatori Rajani,' has over six lakh followers.

Team DNA extends heartfelt condolences to Rajani Jain and her family.