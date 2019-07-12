CBI raids premises of lawyers Indira Jaising, Anand Grover for FCRA violation

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) carried out raids at residences of senior lawyers Indira Jaising and her husband Anand Grover and offices of Lawyers Collective, an NGO run by Grover, in Mumbai and Delhi for alleged violations of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) in receiving foreign aid.

The raids were carried out at the Nizamuddin residence and office of Jaising, the office of the NGO in Jangpura and an office in Mumbai from 5.00 am. "We have recovered incriminating documents from the offices and residences during search operation," said a senior CBI officer.

Reacting on CBI raids, Jaising said, "Mr Grover and I are being targeted for the human rights work that we have done over the years."

Further members of Opposition parties have written a collective letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemning raids. The letter states, ""This, latest in long line of coercion and intimidation of Ms Jaising and Mr Grover, is nothing short of brute show of intimidation as well as gross abuse of power."

The CBI last month had registered a case against the Lawyers Collective, its president Grover and other office-bearers, including senior lawyer Jaising based on the Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA) probe over violation of foreign funds.

After a two-year-long probe and cross verification from Lawyers Collective, the foreign division of MHA had alleged that the funds received through foreign contributions were used for unstated purposes.

The organisation was earlier registered under the Act for carrying out social activities. It received more than Rs 32 crore in foreign contributions between 2006 and 2015.

After the alleged violation of the Act was noticed, the ministry got an on-site inspection done in January 2016 and subsequently, sought explanations from the organisation on the spending under scrutiny.

Not satisfied with the submissions, the Ministry then cancelled the Lawyers Collective's registration in November 2016 and alleged using foreign contributions for "political purposes".

In its letter to the CBI, the Ministry listed several alleged violations on the part of the organisation's functionaries, including Grover.

MHA had also alleged that there were discrepancies in foreign contributions. The ministry also stated that Jaising, who was the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) of India under the previous UPA government, had violated FCRA norms by receiving foreign funds when she was a government servant.

According to the FIR, in one instance, Jaising's air ticket was also booked out of foreign contribution received by the organisation, though she was officially not attached with the case (2011), nor it was an association related activity.

She also received Rs 96.6 lakh as remuneration from Lawyers Collective out of foreign contribution while working as ASG.