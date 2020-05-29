CBI launches probe against Maulana Saad in foreign funding matter

CBI is probing matters related to foreign funding and alleged Hawala links against Saad.

Continuing its investigations against Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad, the CBI is now probing matters related to foreign funding and alleged Hawala links.

The agency had asked the Crime Branch of Delhi Police which is probing the Markaz case for all information related to the Maulana Saad and the police has provided all the information related to the case.

Along with CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Income Tax Department also had asked the Crime Branch for the information collected in the Markaz case.

On May 16, the ED had interrogated one Mursaleen, a close aide of Maulana Saad, who is believed to have handled the donations and held a key position at the Markaz. The account-related documents, confiscated by the Crime Branch from Markaz, were mostly written by him.

The confiscated documents were handed over to the Enforcement Directorate, which had filed a money laundering case against Saad, trusts links to the Jamaat and others.

Earlier, Delhi Police seized several documents related to fundings of Tablighi Jamaat members.