With barely a day left for the results of Delhi assembly elections, discussions and speculations over who is going to assume the reins of the government are ongoing.

The national capital witnessed a triangular fight among the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. While Arvind Kejriwal's AAP is seeking a re-elction to the office, the BJP is hoping to return to power after 27 years of exile.

The grand old party, on the other hand, is expecting to see an gain in its vote share after drawing a blank in the last two assembly polls. However, the exit polls have predicted the saffron camp's triumph.

The counting process will begin at 8 a.m. tomorrow, i.e., February 8. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), 60.54 per cent votes were polled on Wednesday. But what were the key issues that dominated the Delhi assembly polls?

Let's discuss this.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), battling with 10 years of anti-incumbency, attempted to endorse the work done by its government during the past two terms. Counting on freebie schemes, the AAP focussed on women, youth and senior citizens.

According to political scientists, the election saw a massive change in the past week, i.e., with the announcement of Union Budget 2025. The central government announced an increase in income tax rebate from Rs 7 lakhs to Rs 12 lakhs, aiming to benefit the middle class.

Middle-class

The ever-expanding middle class of Delhi, which accounts for a significant 67 per cent of the total population, was on every political party's radar. Be it the ruling AAP or the BJP, every party focussed on "people-pleasing" schemes and announcements.

The saffron camp actively raised the issue of "Sheesh Mahal", alleging that Arvind Kejriwal, who once claimed to be a "common man", resides in a luxurious bungalow.

And the AAP was quick to respond to the allegations! The ruling party accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of residing in a "Raj Mahal", pointing towards the alleged extravagent spending on the residence.

In addition, with freebie schemes such as free electricity, free bus ride, concession on metro rides for students, free healthcare for senior citizens, and monthly financial asistance to women, Arvind Kejriwal's outfit made every possible attempt to strengthen its pitch.

Similarly, the "Sankalp Patra" Bharatiya Janata Party looked quite tempting, with announcements including - Rs 2,500 to women every month, Rs 500 cylinder subsidy for poor women, free cylinders on every Holi and Diwali, Increase in pension for senior citizens, and much more.

Muslims

Muslims constitute about 12.9 per cent of Delhi's population. They are often referred to as "game changers" in the six assembly seats that include - Seelampur, Matia Mahal, Okhla, Mustafabad, Ballimaran, and Babarpur.

In 2020, AAP swept all these seats. In 2025, if a section of Muslim votes shift towards the Congress party, it is expected to benefit the BJP.

Corruption charges

The opposition BJP and the Congress left no stone unturned in attacking the AAP over the alleged liquor scam case, which saw some prominent faces from the ruling party getting behind bars.

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal was arrested in March, 2024, in connection with the liquor scam case. After getting a bail, he resigned from the Chief Ministerial post, saying he would only assume it after getting a "certificate of honesty" from the people of Delhi.

Evidently, this is a "battle of prestige" for the former Delhi Chief Minister.