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Can Delhi beat its pollution? Inside Delhi govt's new push for cleaner air

Delhi’s air pollution battle gets a fresh push as the Rekha Gupta-led government launches a seven-month campaign focused on public participation and collective efforts to improve air quality.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 06, 2026, 07:05 PM IST

Can Delhi beat its pollution? Inside Delhi govt's new push for cleaner air
Delhi launches new push to fight pollution. (AI-Generated)
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One of Delhi's major problems in recent decades has been air pollution, and several governments have tried to overcome it, but have failed to provide relief to the city's residents. Current Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who has made a mark in her relatively short tenure, has so far impressed Delhiites with a series of initiatives that have delivered visible results on the ground, such as cleaning dumping grounds and improving health care, among others, and has now launched a wider awareness campaign to fight air pollution.

 

The campaign is titled 'Saath Nibhayein, Pradushan Ghataayein' and will run from September 2026 to March 2027, with a focus not only on enforcement but also on getting people to take an active part in efforts to reduce pollution.

 

Delhi's Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the fight against air pollution will require active public participation. ''The Delhi government is working tirelessly and with utmost seriousness to address the challenge of air pollution. While the government is strengthening enforcement and implementing comprehensive measures at every level, the fight for clean air cannot be won by the Government alone. Every citizen, every institution and every stakeholder has an important role to play,'' he said.

 

What role will citizens play?

Since the campaign focuses on larger public participation, residents, vehicle owners, market associations, RWAs, among other groups, will have to adopt practices that will help reduce pollution. The Delhi government campaign will include workshops, community programmes, capacity-building sessions, and special awareness campaigns.

''Our approach is clear: development and environmental responsibility must go hand in hand. Industries, institutions, and commercial establishments are important partners in Delhi's journey towards cleaner air. Through this campaign, we want to promote awareness, encourage compliance, and ensure that every stakeholder understands,'' Sirsa added.

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