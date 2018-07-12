Headlines

Burari deaths: Post-mortem report confirms hanging

The report of the 11th person, who was found dead in another room, is yet to come out.

dna Correspondent

Updated: Jul 12, 2018, 06:35 AM IST

The post-mortem report of 10 persons in connection with the mass suicide in North Delhi's Burari on Wednesday confirmed that ten of them died due to hanging. The report of the 11th person, who was found dead in another room, is yet to come out.

As per the sources, the post-mortem reports of 10 people out of 11 confirmed that they all died due to hanging giving more facts to the police theory that there was no outsider involved in the incident and they all allegedly committed suicide.

One of the doctors, who conducted the autopsy, stated that the bodies of the ten family members bore no injury marks or any signs of struggle indicating that they all hung themselves. Sources added that so far they had not seen any sign of poisoning, however, the viscera report is awaited.

The initial post-mortem report of Narayan Devi had suggested that she died due to partial hanging. Devi was found in a separate room with her face down. Police sources had suggested she had also hung herself and the belt broke down leading to her fall.

The panel of doctors are examining the results of Devi's report and the final report shall be out soon.

Meanwhile, Dinesh, the elder brother of Lalit said that he is satisfied with the police investigation. He said once the police probe is over and the house is handed over to him, he will come and stay in the same home.

NO INJURY

One of the doctors, who conducted the autopsy, stated that the bodies of the ten family members bore no injury marks or any signs of struggle indicating that they all hung themselves. Sources added that so far they had not seen any sign of poisoning

