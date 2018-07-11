Headlines

Burari case: Post-mortem report out, 10 members of Chundawat family committed suicide, say doctors

Burari case: Post-mortem report out, 10 members of Chundawat family committed suicide, say doctors  

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2018, 03:20 PM IST

What happened on the intervening night of June 30th and July 1st at the Sant Nagar house in Delhi’s Burari area? While there might be some baffling reasons ranging from shared psychosis to role of an occultist, with the post-mortem report coming out today, the Delhi Police seems to be closer to the truth now.

The autopsy report, which was submitted to the Delhi Police, said that the 10 people died due to hanging. The finding matches with cops’ theory about mass suicide. However, the viscera report is still awaited and whether the family was poisoned or not is still unclear. 

The only mystery that remains is how Narayan Devi, the Chundawat matriarch died. The doctors have still not been able to arrive to a definite conclusion regarding the exact reason behind her death. 

There are differences of opinion and doctors are revisiting the crime scene to resolve this. 

On July 1st, Delhi woke up to the shocking deaths after the neighbours discovered the 10 bodies of the Chundawat family found hanging from the iron mesh of the courtyard. 

THE MORBID DIARIES

It was the hand-written notes by one of the family members that completely changed the nature of the crime. Diaries after diaries, the police uncovered the macabre tale of ‘after-life’ fascination and visitations by spirits. Lalit Chundawat allegedly made these entries where he detailed out the ritual to be followed by the family to attain salvation. There were reports that Lalit used to talk in his father’s voice and at times dictate the ‘vidhi’ to his niece and wife.

There were reports that the family also conducted an elaborate ‘havan’ before ending their lives. Some of the bizarre instructions for the hangings were: Blindfold everyone properly, nothing should be visible. Apart from a rope, a chunni or sari should also be used’ to ‘worship banyan tree for 7 days straight. In case someone enters the house, the prayer should be restarted from next day. Choose Thursday or Sunday for the act.

 

