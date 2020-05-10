Bois Locker Room case: Police says minor girl created fake account to suggest sexual assault on herself

In a new development in the 'Bois Locker Room' case, Delhi Police's Cyber Crime unit on Sunday revealed that the alleged 'sexual assault' conversation on Snapchat between two people was made by a minor girl, via fake profile to another minor, a boy.

According to the police, a fictitious name 'Siddharth' was used by the girl to create a fake profile on the social networking app and the conversation was to meant to test the 'values and character' of the boy.

The investigation has revealed that the alleged Snapchat conversation is actually between a girl (sender) and a boy (receiver) in which the girl is sending chat messages through a fictional Snapchat account named 'Siddharth', police said. Using the fake identity of a male person, she suggested in the chat, a plan to sexually assault herself. The purpose of her sending such chat messages using a fake, fictional identity was to check the reaction of the receiver boy and the strength of his character, especially when someone talks bad things about the girl herself, police added.

Using the identity of a male person, the girl suggested a plan to sexually assault herself, to which the boy declined to be a part of. The receiver then took a screenshot of the chat and reported it to his friends, which also included the girl about whom the supposed conversation had happened.

Since the fake account of 'Siddharth' was created by her, she did not report it to anyone.

However, another recipient of the screenshot uploaded it on Instagram and from there, it started circulating in social media accounts of their friends, schoolmates, etc.

The cyber cell has said that there was no such plan of any sexual assault on the girl and the conversation began from the fake account started by the same girl. It further added that neither of them was related to the Bois Locker Room Instagram Group in any way, either through their real or fake usernames.

Investigations in the case are on and efforts are being made to identify and interview the remaining of the group members of the 'Bois Locker Room'. One accused has been arrested while a juvenile has been apprehended in the case so far.