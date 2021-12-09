Blast at Rohini Court in Delhi, tiffin bomb suspected; one injured

One person suffered minor injuries in a bomb blast that occurred in Delhi's Rohini Court on Thursday. As per the police, it was a low-intensity bomb, possibly a crude bomb. On the spot forensic team, ie FSL and BDS officials are investigating in the court complex. Meanwhile, the Special Cell of Delhi Police is also investigating the matter.

According to the information, as soon as the explosion happened, the policemen present outside reached inside. With the police vacating the court, the gates were closed. The police said that parts of the electronic device were found from the spot in the initial investigation, in which the wire was attached. It is also being said that IED explosives and a tiffin-like thing have also been recovered from the site.

It was also being said initially that a laptop exploded due to a short circuit. But it is not yet clear whether it is a laptop or a small IED. Different agencies are investigating many such aspects. At the same time, the team of NSG has also been called to the spot.

According to the information received so far, when the sound of the blast was heard in the court, the rumour spread that there was firing in the court. There was a stir among the people as soon as the incident of firing that happened a few days ago came to mind. But when the news of the blast came to light, the fire department was immediately informed, after which six fire tenders reached the spot.

The investigation team does not want to do any negligence in this matter, so only after the investigation, any formal confirmation will be made regarding the blast as to how and why the blast happened. So far this explosion is being told as suspicious.