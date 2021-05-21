Black fungus: 197 cases in Delhi till date, says Satyendar Jain

There are 197 cases of black fungus till date in government and private hospitals of the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain informed on Friday.

Interacting with journalists, he said that minimal steroids should be used for the treatment of COVID-19 and only on the advice of doctors it should be administered.

Jain said that black fungus is happening because to two reasons, the first is the increase in blood sugar levels and the second is the decrease in immunity due to high usage of steroids.

"If the doctor has advised taking steroids then only consume them, otherwise do not take it because steroids destroy the immunity of the body," he said.

The minister advised all those who have recently taken steroids not to leave the house for at least a week right after the usage is discontinued and stressed the need to control blood sugar levels.

Meanwhile talking about the COVID-19 cases in the national capital, he said the COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital currently stands at 5.5 per cent and 3,231 new cases were reported today.

"He said the single-day spike of COVID-19 cases was 28,000 and now it has dropped to 3,000 and the positivity rate, which gone up to 36 per cent has come down to 5.5 per cent today," he said.

He further appealed to people to not take this lightly and asked everyone to follow appropriate Covid behaviour. While speaking about the vaccine he said the administration does not have vaccines for the 18-44 age group and many vaccination centres will remain closed today.

"We don`t have Covishield vaccines for the 18-44 age group and the available stock of COVAXIN vaccine for the same age group will be consumed soon. Many vaccination centres will be closing today," added Satyendar Jain.

