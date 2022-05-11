'Rename Shahjahan Road as General Bipin Rawat Road': BJP wants 6 Delhi roads renamed

General Bipin Rawat was India's first Chief of Defence Staff.

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party has demanded that NDMC rename six roads in the Lutyens' Delhi that are named after Mughal emperors. Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta has written to the municipal body requesting change of the names of Tughlaq road, Akbar Road, Aurangzeb Lane, Shahjahan Road etc. He said these names were a sign of slavery and should be wiped out.

"The sin that was committed during the Congress rule was somewhat corrected under the Modi government while some are left. That would be changed too. The persons whose names are kept in Delhi were invaders. Why should there be a road in India after their names? Gupta said in the letter.

"When the country is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav, the names of roads after such invaders are a sign of slavery. So there should be an immediate change of the names of these roads," he added.

He demanded that the Tughlaq Road be renamed as Guru Gobind Singh Road, Akbar Road as Maharana Pratap Road, Aurangzeb Lane as Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Lane and Shahjahan Road as General Bipin Rawat Road.

General Rawat was the first Chief of Defence Staff. He died in a chopper crash last year.

With inputs from ANI