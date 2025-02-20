As tables turned in Delhi with the triumph of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recently concluded assembly polls, party's MLA from Rohini Vijender Gupta has been named the speaker.

As tables turned in Delhi with the triumph of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recently concluded assembly polls, party's MLA from Rohini Vijender Gupta has been named the speaker.

Yes! The same Vijender Gupta who was often seen dragged out of the Delhi assembly during the previous 10 year rule of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). In a dramatic turn of events, Gupta will now oversee the proceedings in the assembly from where he was once thrown out.

Interestingly, he is the sole BJP leader who won 2015 and 2020 assembly polls, even during the wave of Arvind Kejriwal. In the 2025 Delhi polls, Gupta defeated AAP's Pradeep Mittal by over 37,000 votes.

Vijender Gupta, a prominent Baniya face, has also served as the president of the Delhi BJP unit. In 2009, he contested Lok Sabha elections from Delhi's Chandni Chowk seat but lost at the hands of Congress's Kapil Sibal.

In 2013, he contested Delhi assembly polls but was defeated by Arvind Kejriwal. However, Gupta made a remarkable comeback in 2015, winning the Rohini assembly seat, which he retained in 2020 and 2025.

Rekha Gupta sworn-in as Delhi CM

Rekha Gupta, belonging to the traders' community which is a core vote bank of the BJP in Delhi, was sworn-in as Delhi Chief Minister. She is the third female BJP Chief Minister of Delhi and overall fourth female CM face of the national capital after - Sushma Swaraj, Sheila Dikshit, and Atishi.

Along with Gupta, six other BJP leaders including - Parvesh Verma, Kapil Mishra, Ravindra Indraj Singh, Pankaj Kumar Singh, Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Ashish Sood - were sworn in as cabinet ministers.