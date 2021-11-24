BJP MP Gautam Gambhir receives death threats from 'ISIS Kashmir'

Gautam Gambhir, BJP MP, ISIS Kashmir, Delhi Police, Gautam Gambhir death threat, Gautam Gambhir news

Former Indian cricketer and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir has registered a complaint with the Delhi Police stating that he received death threats from 'ISIS Kashmir'. Delhi Police is probing Gautam Gambhir's complaint. The threats were sent to him via email.

On Wednesday, DCP central Shweta Chauhan, in a statement said, "BJP MP from East Delhi Constituency &former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir has approached the Delhi Police, alleging he has received death threats from 'ISIS Kashmir'. The investigation is underway. Security has been beefed up outside Gambhir's residence."