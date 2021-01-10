Bird flu scare: Sanjay lake, major parks closed in Delhi, check details

With the continuing scare of bird flu in the capital city, the Delhi government authorities decided to shut down the Sanjay lake and three other parks in the city on Saturday (January 9). The government's decision comes after many dead birds were found in these parks in Delhi in the last few days.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) officials are keeping a watch over the developments regarding the same. It is reported that the parks are being disinfected regularly as well.

The officials said that they found 24 dead crows at a district park in Jasola as well as 10 ducks at the famous Sanjay lake. Besides that, the Hauz Khas park in South Delhi was another major park that was closed because of the scare.

Zee News quoted a senior official saying that an advisory was issued on the closure of the four recreational places that had been shut down.

Other major parks in the city that have been shut down due to the concerns regarding the bird flu are the Coronation Park in Burari, the Hastsal Park in West Delhi, and the Japanese Park in Rohini.

The DDA controls over 800 such parks across the length and breadth of Delhi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced on Saturday (January 9) that the import of live birds was banned in the city amid the bird flu scare. The Aam Aadmi Party-led government had also announced to shut down the Ghazipur poultry farm for 10 days as well.

"The import of live birds is being banned in Delhi. The Ghazipur poultry market will remain closed for 10 days," said Kejriwal.

"We have sent around 104 samples to a lab in Jalandhar, the reports will come by day after tomorrow. The Delhi government will take the necessary decision based on reports," he further said.