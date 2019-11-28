Bill to regularise Delhi's unauthorised colonies passed by Lok Sabha

A Bill to regularise Delhi's over 1,700 unauthorised colonies was passed in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, a move that is expected to to benefit over 40 lakh residents of the national capital.

Calling the move a "revolutionary step", Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the work which was not done in the last 11 years, the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will complete it in 30 days.

The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill, 2019 covers 1,731 unauthorised colonies of the city.

In his reply to the debate over the bill, Puri said the Centre government is committed to "end the injustice which has been going on".

Puri said he was "buoyed by the hope, happiness and aspirations of my 40 lakh fellow residents of Delhi" as he rose in the house to make my introductory remarks on the bill.

"These people, like my parents several decades ago, came to Delhi due to different circumstances & made this ancient city their home, but due to lack of planned urbanisation & resources their habitat ended up being termed unauthorised," the Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs said.

"Today, I feel happy and proud that, through this historic bill, I am able to play a small role in changing the lifestyles of more than 40 lakh fellow citizens of Delhi and in being able to remove the stigma of 'Unauthorised' from their homes," he added.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Puri said the move was not "poll-sighted" and that the Centre took the decision to regularise the unauthorised colonies in September 2017 after Delhi government informed the Delhi High Court that it needed two years to solve the problem.

Digital mapping of 1,731 such colonies is being done through satellite imagery and the work will be uploaded by December 31 at a newly-created portal, he said, adding that "a physical mapping will also be done".

The Bill provides the Union Government authority to regularise transactions of immovable properties held by residents of certain unauthorised colonies. Residents of such colonies who are possessing properties on the basis of latest power of attorney, agreement to sale, will, or possession letter to regularise the transactions of immovable properties.

The residents will be required to pay certain charges to obtain such ownership besides. While stamp duty and registration charges will also be payable on the amount mentioned in the conveyance deed or the authorisation slip, it will not be payable on any previous sale transactions related to the property.